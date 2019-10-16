Unicoi County Election Commissioner Paul Monk passes away at 88

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A prominent leader in the Unicoi County community passed away late Tuesday night.

Family of Paul Monk of Erwin informed News Channel 11 that he passed away at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the age of 88.

Monk’s death was attributed to natural causes.

Karen Duncan, the second-eldest of Monk’s three daughters, told News Channel 11 that Monk was extremely involved in his community.

“You name it, he was in it,” Duncan said.

According to Duncan, Monk was the Unicoi County Mayor for three full terms and served on the Erwin School Board as chairman for many years.

According to Stephen Hendrix, club president of the Kiwanis Club of Erwin, Tennessee, Monk had been a Kiwanis member since October of 1990.

Monk also served on the Unicoi County Election Commission since 2009 up until his passing and was a former county executive for several years.

Duncan also told News Channel 11 that Monk also served as chairman of the Clinchfield Federal Credit Union for years.