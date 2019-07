UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Commissioners in Unicoi County approved an agreement allowing the Erwin Rescue Squad to provide first responder services.

That vote tonight was unanimous by the commission.

The agreement would allow the Erwin Rescue Squad to provide services.

They would also be required to follow state guidelines and work with the county ambulance provider as well.

The next step will be to raise the funds needed for that service.