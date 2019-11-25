Unicoi County Commission scheduled to vote on county-run ambulance service Monday night

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County leaders could vote on possibly establishing a county-run ambulance service.

The commission’s agenda has the vote scheduled for Monday.

Currently, Washington County Johnson City EMS is providing emergency transport services to Unicoi County.

The provided service came after MedicOne pulled out of a contract to provide ambulance services earlier this year.

PREVIOUS: Unicoi County considers creating their own ambulance service after failed MedicOne contract

Monday night’s commission meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Unicoi County Courthouse.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss