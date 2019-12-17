Unicoi County Commission passes amendment to ambulance service resolution

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Unicoi County Commission made a slight change to the wording of their resolution to establish a county-operated ambulance service.

After the vote to become a Second Amendment sanctuary on Monday night, the commission voted to amend the wording of the ambulance service resolution.

The amendment removed the IRS code “501(c)(3)” from the resolution.

The resolution now reads that the Ambulance Committee recommends that a corporation be established and that an Interlocal Agreement be prepared to determine each government’s level of participation.

The amendment passed with a vote of 7-0, with one commissioner absent.

The ambulance service will be discussed again at the next commission meeting.

You can watch the meeting in its entirety below: