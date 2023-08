UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Unicoi County Commission announced the passing of Commissioner John Mosely on Saturday.

According to a social media post by the commission, Mosely passed away unexpectedly on Friday. He was in the middle of serving out his 3rd term on the county commission, according to the post.

The Unicoi County Commission went on to send its condolences to the family of Commissioner Mosely.