1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Grayson County, VA Schools Johnson County, TN Schools
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 11

Unicoi County Commission establishes county-wide ambulance service, board

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Unicoi County Commission Monday night unanimously approved an interlocal agreement to establish a county-wide ambulance service and a board that will oversee the ambulance service.

The Town of Erwin, Town of Unicoi and the Unicoi County Commission, according to the agreement approved Monday night, will each have two representatives on the nine-party oversight board.

“We’ve established an ambulance board, well that board will run the county-wide service,” Commissioner Glenn White told News Channel 11. “We’re just glad we’re on our way.”

According to the agreement, a member “at large” is to be one of the nine members of the board.

At the meeting Monday, Commissioner John Mosley made a motion for the county mayor to decide who the member “at large,” will be.

“Whoever he picks, I’ll stand by it,” Mosley said.

Commissioner Jamie Harris agreed saying, “I trust the mayor.”

The measure was passed unanimously.

PREVIOUS STORY: Town of Unicoi BMA approves terms for interlocal county EMS agreement

The commission elected that the county mayor serve as one member and Commissioner John Mosley serve as the other.

White said that he thinks the mayor of each of the three entities will represent that entity on the board. The other members will be elected at the next Town of Erwin and Town of Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen meetings, respectively.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss