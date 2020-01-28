Unicoi County Commission establishes county-wide ambulance service, board

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Unicoi County Commission Monday night unanimously approved an interlocal agreement to establish a county-wide ambulance service and a board that will oversee the ambulance service.

The Town of Erwin, Town of Unicoi and the Unicoi County Commission, according to the agreement approved Monday night, will each have two representatives on the nine-party oversight board.

“We’ve established an ambulance board, well that board will run the county-wide service,” Commissioner Glenn White told News Channel 11. “We’re just glad we’re on our way.”

According to the agreement, a member “at large” is to be one of the nine members of the board.

Commissioner John Mosley has made a motion for the county mayor to decide who the “at large” member of the ambulance service board will be @ABCTriCities @WJHL11 “whoever he pick, I’ll stand by,” he said. — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) January 27, 2020

Commissioner John Mosley was unanimously elected to represent the county commission on the ambulance service board. — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) January 28, 2020

At the meeting Monday, Commissioner John Mosley made a motion for the county mayor to decide who the member “at large,” will be.

“Whoever he picks, I’ll stand by it,” Mosley said.

Commissioner Jamie Harris agreed saying, “I trust the mayor.”

The measure was passed unanimously.

The commission elected that the county mayor serve as one member and Commissioner John Mosley serve as the other.

White said that he thinks the mayor of each of the three entities will represent that entity on the board. The other members will be elected at the next Town of Erwin and Town of Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen meetings, respectively.