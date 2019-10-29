Unicoi County Commission approves resolution to fund communications projects in Flag Pond, Martins Creek

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Emergency communications for two communities in Unicoi County are now in line for upgrades following a vote by county commissioners.

Monday night, county commissioners voted on and approved a resolution to fund a communications projects in Flag Pond and Martins Creek.

During that meeting, commissioners said the project will help EMS in the region, which will better serve people in those communities.

Money for the projects will come from the county’s hospital fund.

Debt obligation for the county schools’ list of improvements was also discussed during the meeting; however, no vote was held on that.