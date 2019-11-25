Unicoi County Commission approves county-run ambulance service

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County leaders have approved establishing a county-run ambulance service.

The measure was passed unanimously Monday evening by the county commission.

Currently, Washington County-Johnson City EMS is providing emergency transport services to Unicoi County.

That service came after MedicOne pulled out of a contract to provide ambulance services earlier this year.

The county-run ambulance service will tentatively take effect about mid-2020.

Commissioners also unanimously approved a motion to authorize the county mayor and attorney to explore which entity would be in charge of Unicoi County EMS.

