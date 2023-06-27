ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Unicoi County Commission approved the budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which includes a 26-cent property tax increase from $2.35 to $2.61.

Loren Thomas, Chair of the Unicoi County Commission, said significant shortfalls in this year’s budget compared to last year are a deciding factor for the raise.

“We had some large increases, especially to things like solid waste, our food and medical costs for the inmates that we house,” said Thomas.

The budget totaling a little over $10 million dollars includes raises for county employees.

“We couldn’t attract employees,” said Thomas. “We had some serious issues where there was just nobody applying for the jobs.”

Several different departments will receive raises.

“We did a 5% increase to all the courthouse employees and we had to increase deputy sheriff’s department deputy’s salaries by more than 5%,” said Thomas.

Thomas says anyone struggling to pay their property tax can reach out to their Trustee’s office.

“If they’re experiencing a hardship because of the increase, there are programs that we have in place that may be able to provide assistance,” said Thomas.

The new property tax increase will go into effect on July 1.

The Unicoi County Commission also approved an application for the Adopt a K-9 program grant for $7,500. The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department will match funds up to $2,500 from their drug fund.

Thomas said he believes the canine will be used for drug-detecting and tracking.