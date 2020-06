ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County commissioners approved a 17-cent property tax increase Monday night.

The county’s current property tax rate of $2.68 will increase to $2.85.

Commissioners voted six to three on the tax hike.

Commissioner Stephen Hendrix said the revenue to go toward a recurring deficit caused by factors beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county commission also approved a budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.