Unicoi County becomes Second Amendment sanctuary

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County leaders voted Monday night to declare the county a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”

In a 7-0 vote with one member absent, the Unicoi County Commission approved a resolution affirming its support for the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms and opposition to any law restricting that right.

The resolution also declares the commission’s intent that county funds “not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights” or “aid in the unconstitutional restriction of rights under the Second Amendment.”

Several counties and cities across Virginia have passed similar resolutions amid concerns about future gun control legislation by state lawmakers after Democrats won control of both legislative chambers.

Sullivan County in Tennessee passed its own Second Amendment sanctuary resolution in November.