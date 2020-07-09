Unicoi County authorities looking for missing 70-year-old

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 70-year-old man.

Authorities are trying to find Carl Brian Smith.

According to the sheriff’s office, Smith was last seen on July 2 sitting on the front porch of his home. The agency says he left his daily medications behind when he left his home.

The sheriff’s office believes Smith may be driving a 2003–04 gold Buick Century with an unknown license plate number.

Smith is 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighs 196 pounds, and has blue eyes and white hair according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 423-743-1850 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 423-743-1861.