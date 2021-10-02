Unicoi County Apple Festival underway

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of Unicoi County’s flagship events is underway as visitors and locals alike flood the streets of Erwin.

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel is on the scene with a rooftop view of downtown Erwin and reporting a significant crowd out for the year’s award-winning festival.

In terms of events for the day, visitors can look forward to the same vendors as Friday with a four mile road race and three kilometer race walk to cap off the festivities.

If you’re looking for something a little slower paced, you can swing by the National Blue Ridge Pottery Show for local, antique and unique pottery sales. The event willrun from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in Love Chapel Elementary School located at 600 S. Mohawk Dr., Erwin, Tennessee.

