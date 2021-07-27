Unicoi County accepts proposed settlement in Baby Doe case

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County has joined a growing list of municipalities in Northeast Tennessee to accept a settlement in the Baby Doe opioid case.

Commissioner John Mosley told News Channel 11 the Unicoi County Commission voted 6-0 during its meeting Monday night in favor of a settlement for with Purdue Pharma.

Mosley said the proposed amount offered to Unicoi County was $1,098,000.

Three county commissioners did not attend the meeting.

Multiple other municipalities in Northeast Tennessee have approved the settlement.

Jury orientation in the trial for the Baby Doe case is set to begin Thursday, July 29. The trial was originally set to be held July 22.

The approval of the settlement by several municipalities comes after years of state and local governments in the U.S. trying to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis.