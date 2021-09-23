Unicoi County 44th annual Apple Festival to launch Oct. 1

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A festival that draws in hundreds of thousands of people from across the country is set to kick off at the beginning of October.

Unicoi County’s 44th annual Apple Festival will crowd the streets of downtown Erwin Friday, Oct. 1 until Saturday, Oct. 2 and will feature hundreds of vendors featuring food, crafts and more.

According to the festival’s website, the Apple Festival earned a spot on the Southeast Tourism Society’s Top 20 events several times and is a three-year winner of the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association’s Pinnacle Award.

Erwin town leaders gave the festival the greenlight after debate surrounding the rapid influx of COVID-19 cases in the region.

At a meeting, the board of mayor and aldermen voted 5-1 to allow the festival to continue with safety protocols.

For more information on the Unicoi County Apple Festival, CLICK HERE.