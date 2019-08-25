Unicoi Co. to address budget shortfall, school renovations project

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Unicoi County Commission will address its budget shortfall this week.

According to the county’s agenda, commissioners will look to approve their 2019, 2020 budget tomorrow.

The county is working with a $300,000 shortfall, but commissioners pushed to have the meeting tomorrow to try and hold off a property tax increase.

Also on the agenda includes resolutions to have the county’s ambulance service move into a new building near the former Unicoi County Memorial Hospital, as well as entering into a memorandum of understanding with the school system for a $5.1 million bond note for renovations, which would come at no cost to taxpayers.