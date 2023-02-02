ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley wants to set your ex up with a date.

A court date, that is.

In a Facebook post, Hensley said that his office is offering a “Valentine’s Day Weekend Special” for residents to turn in their ex-lovers.

“Do you have information on an ex-Valentine involved in illegal drug activity and transporting illegal narcotics?” the post asked. “If so, give the Sheriff’s Department a call with the location and vehicle description, and we will take care of the rest!”

From outstanding warrants to active criminal activity, Hensley encouraged readers to submit their exes for the chance to “win” several experiences:

“Limited edition platinum bracelets;

Free chauffer transportation;

A minimum of one night’s stay in the county’s ‘five-star’ accommodations;

Glamour shots and their name in the department’s ‘”‘legendary registration book’;

And a special Valentine’s dinner.”

“We know this special is so incredible, that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals,” Hensley said. “We don’t blame you, this special is too sweet to pass up! Operators are standing by!”

In a call with News Channel 11, Hensley said those interested in making a report should call Unicoi County dispatch’s non-emergency number at 423-743-1850. Hensley also said that the program is a repeat from last year and that community reports after the announcement have helped investigators.