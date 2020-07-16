Unicoi Co. Sheriff: Truck rolls over woman in ‘tragic accident’ at local campground

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said one woman is dead after what he described as a “tragic accident” at a local campground.

According to Sheriff Hensley a woman, identified as Alexandra Murray, died from her injuries after she was rolled over by a truck.

Sheriff Hensley said Murray’s young child somehow got into the truck and kicked it out of gear and that is when the accident happened.

This incident was reported at the Nolichucky Gorge Campground as Murray and her family were eating dinner. The Murray family owns the campground.

We’re told the child was unharmed in the incident.

No further information was immediately available.