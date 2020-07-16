LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at Noon

Unicoi Co. Sheriff: Truck rolls over woman in ‘tragic accident’ at local campground

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic ambulance_19942

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said one woman is dead after what he described as a “tragic accident” at a local campground.

According to Sheriff Hensley a woman, identified as Alexandra Murray, died from her injuries after she was rolled over by a truck.

Sheriff Hensley said Murray’s young child somehow got into the truck and kicked it out of gear and that is when the accident happened.

This incident was reported at the Nolichucky Gorge Campground as Murray and her family were eating dinner. The Murray family owns the campground.

We’re told the child was unharmed in the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss