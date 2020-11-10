Unicoi Co. Sheriff: Tree falls on hiker along Appalachian Trail

by: News Channel 11 Staff

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley told News Channel 11 that his office is assisting in a rescue operation after a tree fell on a hiker.

According to Sheriff Hensley, a 13-year old boy and his family were hiking on the Appalachian Trail when a tree fell on the teenager.

Sheriff Hensley said that first responders were working to get the family off the trail near the Temple Hill Gap area.

The teenager possibly suffered a broken rib, according to the sheriff.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

