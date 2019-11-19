Unicoi Co. Sheriff: Sonar specialist assists in search for Luc Vance

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley and his deputies were once again searching for a missing Unicoi County man on Monday.

News Channel 11 crews arrived at the scene as search teams were wrapping up for the day near a wooded area on private property off of Unicoi Drive.

Sheriff Hensley said in an interview Monday night that he called in a sonar specialist to check out ponds and old quarries in the county.

The focus of this ongoing search is Luc Vance, a father and restaurant owner who went missing on October 30.

While Sheriff Hensley said they had no new information in the search for Luc Vance he did stress that he will continue to search until they find him.

He added that they continue to receive assistance in this search from TBI officials and will be using cadaver dogs in their search this week.

“My investigators, they have been interviewing friends and known associates of Luc Vance, we’re checking all kinds of records available for us…now we’re kind of looking at the water to see if there are any bodies of water he could possibly be in, we want to use every resource and every tool available and we are not going to stop until we find him,” Sheriff Hensley said.

