UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A missing Unicoi man has been found safe according to authorities.

Photo: Town of Unicoi

According to a Facebook post by the Town of Unicoi, Mark Clinton Wiggins, 58, was last seen in the Amberwood subdivision around 11 p.m. Tuesday. According to the post, Wiggins suffers from medical issues.

Anyone with information on Wiggins’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact Unicoi County Dispatch at 423-743-1850.