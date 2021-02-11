Unicoi Co. Sheriff: Search underway after inmate escapes while being transported from courthouse to jail

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley posted on social media Thursday afternoon that his department was searching for an escaped inmate.

The post read, “We are searching for an escaped inmate in the Elm Street area of Erwin. Inmate is dressed in orange handcuffed and shackles. Anyone spots this inmate call 911”

Sheriff Hensley told News Channel 11 authorities are still searching for the inmate, identified as Kenny Gouge, as of 1:25 p.m.

Hensley said Gouge was being transported from the courthouse in Erwin to the county jail as part of a group of inmates.

While on the way to the jail, Gouge broke away and ran. Hensley said authorities have begun searching in areas other than Elm Street.

Gouge was in custody for charges of evading arrest, criminal trespassing and leaving the scene of an accident, according to Hensley.

The Erwin Police Department posted a description of Gouge. According to the post, he is a 6-foot-tall white man, weighing about 170 pounds.

No further information was immediately available.