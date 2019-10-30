Unicoi Co. Sheriff: Search and rescue crews looking for missing man

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley told News Channel 11 they are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing search for a missing man.

According to Sheriff Hensley, Lucas Vance, 35, was last seen at his home on Marbelton Road in the county late Tuesday night.

He said that deputies and the Unaka Mountain Search and Rescue team are aiding in the search.

Sheriff Hensley said if you have any information about Vance’s whereabouts to call the Unicoi County Sheriff Department at 423-743–1850.