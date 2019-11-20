Unicoi Co. Sheriff: Nothing found in drained quarry, search for Luc Vance continues

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A search for a missing man in an old quarry has turned up empty according to Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley.

Authorities concluded their search Wednesday afternoon at an old quarry on private property after draining it.

Sheriff Hensley said they believe the sonar picked up a large rock with sticks that from above and in murky water could be thought to be a human form.

Officials in Unicoi County have been searching for Luc Vance, 30, since the end of October.

A cadaver dog was also brought in. The sheriff said the dog did alert around the pond, and they decided it was “feasible to drain” the water.

Sheriff Hensley said the search for the Vance will continue.

If you have any information about Vance’s whereabouts to call the Unicoi County Sheriff Department at 423-743–1850.

Pictured: Luc Vance

