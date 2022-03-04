UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) will officially sponsor one of the most traveled trail systems in the region.

According to the release from UCSAR, after partnering with the Town of Unicoi and United States Forest Service, UCSAR is the primary sponsor of Pinnacle Fire Tower Trail on Buffalo Mountain.

The search squad was originally formed in 2019 before becoming officially licensed in early 2020.

“UCSAR fulfills a need for specialized first response division that is available for the worst of situations involving Unicoi’s backcountry,” the release. “Our skilled team trains vigorously for many situations; from extreme circumstances such as rope rescue, medical emergencies and Swiftwater rescue.”

In 2022, UCSAR remains to be the only certified swift water team in Unicoi Co.