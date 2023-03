UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students in Unicoi County will have a long weekend, school officials announced.

On Friday, Unicoi County Schools announced in a social media post that schools will be closed on Monday, March 13 and Tuesday, March 14.

The school system cited staffing issues as the reason for the closure.

“We will continue to monitor staffing and keep the community informed of any other changes,” the district stated in the post.