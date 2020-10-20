Unicoi Co. Schools teacher resigns amid theft investigation

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Unicoi County Schools confirmed one of their teachers has resigned amid a theft investigation.

Unicoi County Director of Schools John English said Travis Griffith resigned “due to an investigation with Erwin P.D. and the comptroller’s office.”

Griffith was a 6th grade teacher at Unicoi County Middle School.

Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson said Griffith turned himself in on a charge of theft over $2,500 in connection to the investigation on October 10.

According to officials we are expected to learn more about the investigation from the comptroller’s office in the coming weeks.

No further information was immediately available.

