UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A prescribed burn in Unicoi County was visible to several News Channel 11 viewers Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the prescribed burn encompasses roughly 710 acres.

Photo courtesy of Stacey Miller

Wildland firefighters with the Unaka Ranger District performed the burn southwest of the Nolichucky River along Rich Mountain Road.

The forest service said prescribed burns are conducted to reduce fire hazards, manage vegetation and improve the habitat.