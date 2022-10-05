UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the region’s long-running festivals will return to Unicoi County on Friday.

The 45th annual Apple Festival starts at 8 a.m. Friday and will feature hundreds of vendors and two entertainment stages.

The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and a smaller festival took place in 2021. However, organizers say they expect to see the Apple Festival return to its full size and attendance in 2022.

“We have 400 vendor booths this year and [are] expecting a crowd to exceed 100,000 attendees,” said Amanda Delp, executive director of the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce.

The Apple Festival is held along a five-block section of downtown Erwin on Main Street and includes several adjoining side streets. The festival continues on Saturday, Oct. 8.

To learn more about the event, call 423-743-3000 or visit the festival’s website.