Unicoi Co. man charged with attempted murder after shooting ex-girlfriend in head, chief investigator says

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local man was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder among other charges Thursday morning after Unicoi County Sheriff Department (UCSD) deputies responded to a shooting that occurred on Tipton Branch Road.

According to UCSD Chief Investigator Ron Arnold, deputies responded to Rice Creek Road at 7:15 a.m., where they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her head.

Arnold said the woman had been shot on Tipton Branch Road while picking up personal belongings from the home of Bobby Wayne Silver, 57, of Flag Pond.

According to responding officers, Silver and the woman had previously been in a relationship.

The woman was able to escape the residence on Tipton Branch and drove to Rice Creek Road, where she made a 911 call from a residence.

Silver was taken into custody that morning following an investigation by the USCD, who charged him with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated domestic assault and violation of an order of protection.

His bond was set at $150,000 during his arraignment Friday morning.

As of Friday afternoon, the woman remains in stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit of an area hospital, according to Arnold.