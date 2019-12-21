Unicoi Co. High School’s SADD club hosts Erwin Great Slipper Giveaway with a Norwegian flair

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County High School’s Students Against Destructive Decisions club hosted the Erwin Great Slipper Giveaway on Saturday, serving traditional Norwegian waffles at the Erwin Apparel store.

Free slippers… and Norwegian waffles with cheese! All of this is happening at Erwin Apparel #RightNow! pic.twitter.com/SEuwfCjjwm — Sydney Kessler WJHL (@SydneyWJHL) December 21, 2019

SADD Advisor Kjell Michelsen aka “Officer Norway,” who is also the high school’s school resource officer supervisor, is a native of Norway and told News Channel 11 that he found 17 pairs of sturdy and warm Moreno wool slippers with socks from Norway that the club donated to senior citizens on Saturday.

“Here in Unicoi this last week we had a couple of sad news stories, so I think this puts a positive spin in the days up until Christmas and it engages the students,” Michelsen said. “It’s a community outreach, it’s one of the things the SADD club does. We work with substance abuse, we work with mental health, traffic safety all those things, so this is a part of a total package we do throughout the year.”

Along with donating the slippers, the club also served Norwegian Waffles, which is traditionally served with cheese, and hot chocolate.