UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Unicoi County Gas Utility District announced that its rates will jump 20% higher than those seen last winter due to a nearly tripled price for the raw cost of gas within the last 18 months.

District officials say that while they are able to purchase a third of the gas five years in advance, the other third is purchased at a lower rate over the summer and stowed into storage for use in the winter. This leaves the last third, which comes from index gas at the increased market price.

The letter penned by Unicoi County Gas Utility District General Manager Tim Whitson read, in part:

Natural Gas is traded on the open market and prices are being updated constantly. It’s true that the raw cost of gas has nearly tripled in the past 18 months but that doesn’t mean that is happening with the rate. The raw cost is one of several things that are used to determine the customer rate…Unfortunately I’m expecting the combination of the increased cost of natural gas and the increased cost of construction materials, gasoline, etc. to force an increase in the customer rate by about 20% over last winter’s rates. Please know that we are very conservative on the things we can control and are doing all we can to keep the rates low, but so much is out of our control that we are very limited on our options. Tim Whitson, Unicoi County Gas Utility District General Manager

