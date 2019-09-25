Unicoi Co. economic leaders discuss assistance for Morrill Motors employees, recruiting new business

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Unicoi County economic leaders came together Wednesday morning to discuss the county’s future without Morrill Motors.

The closure of Morrill Motors will leave 130 local workers without a job.

Just this week, the commercial refrigeration and electric motor manufacturer announced that it will close.

Regal Climate Solutions, the company that operates Morrill Motors, said that production in Erwin will be either transferred to other company facilities or outsourced.

In addition to trying to recruit more business to the area, the Joint Economic Community Development Board of Unicoi County discussed how it will provide assistance to some of those displaced workers.

At the meeting, Clinchfield Credit Union also announced it will work with employees of Merrill Motors on any business it has with the institution.