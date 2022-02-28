ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – An agreement passed by the Unicoi County Commission will continue county-operated ambulance service.

The commission voted unanimously on an inter-local agreement between the county, Town of Erwin and Town of Unicoi.

The agreement sets how much each government will pay for the service, determined by 2020 U.S. Census population data.

Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely said the agreement may cost the county more money, but the services rendered by the county’s three ambulances are worth the cost.

“The shortfall is a little bit more, but we have three ambulances on the road, 365 days a year,” Evely said. “The service is so much better than what we used to have and the community as a whole realizes how important that service is.”

Evely said he has seen response times improve compared to the previously-used contracted ambulance service.

The towns of Erwin and Unicoi must also approve the agreement, but Evely expects they will approve it.