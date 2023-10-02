ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Unicoi County Apple Festival is returning to downtown Erwin for its 46th year this weekend.

Executive Director of the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce Amanda Delp told News Channel 11 on Monday that organizers have ramped up the number of vendors that will be in attendance to over 400.

Delp said along with a total of 407 craft vendors, the festival will feature two food court areas in order to help alleviate food lines and provide visitors with numerous options across the festival grounds, which Delp said spans across five blocks and several side streets downtown. Live music will take place on two stages throughout the festival.

The Unicoi County Apple Festival takes place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 6 & 7 in downtown Erwin. Admission is free.