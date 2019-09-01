Unicoi Co. aids in arrest of two NC women facing drug charges

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office helped score a drug bust in North Carolina.

The Mitchell County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office says deputies from Unicoi County helped arrest Tammy Parker, 52, of Bakersville, and Vickie Thomas, 54, of Bakersville, on August 28 on different drug charges.

According to the police, both are being charged with possession of methamphetamine, intent to sell or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Parker also faces Schedule IV drug charges for possessing diazepam.

Both are being held on a $37,500 bond.