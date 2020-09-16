Unicoi Co. 911 reports problems with T-Mobile/Sprint customers

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Unicoi County 911 are reporting problems with T-Mobile/Sprint customers trying to call for help within the county.

According to 911 Director Travis Chandler, anyone with the cell carrier who is trying to call 911 within the county is reportedly getting transferred to Blount County due to an issue on T-Mobile’s end.

Chandler said if you have T-Mobile/Spring and your call does not get transferred to Unicoi County, call 423-743-1850 to reach emergency dispatchers.

No further information was immediately available.