NWS: Evacuations underway along US 19-W near Temple Hill after flooding

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Evacuations are underway in Unicoi County Monday morning after heavy overnight rains.

According to the Unicoi County 911 Office, flooding on US 19-West near Temple Hill and heading into North Carolina has left the road completely impassable.

The National Weather Service is recommending residents in the area evacuate, and the area near Temple Hill is already being evacuated.

Unicoi County Sheriff Michael Hensley posted to Facebook saying the highway was shut down due to the amount of flooding.

Dispatch told News Channel 11 that possible evacuations are taking place near Bowman Road.

