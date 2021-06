UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — People showed up at Monday evening’s Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting in support of the town’s police department.

Vice Mayor Roger Cooper said there were rumors on social media of attempts to dismantle the police department, but no one showed up at the meeting to advocate for that.

Unicoi Police Chief Andy Slagle (Photo: WJHL)

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a $10,000 raise for Police Chief Andy Slagle, which will raise his salary to $53,000.

The pay raise will go into effect on July 1.