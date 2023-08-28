ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 11 to 12-year-old Unicoi All-Star Little League softball team and their coaches received a proclamation for being Tennessee State Champions and Southeast Regional runner-ups at the Unicoi County Commission meeting Monday.

The Unicoi County All-Stars won the Tennessee State Championship for the third year in a row. They went undefeated in the state tournament and took down Spring Hill’s Little League team for the title.

In the Southeast Regional championship tournament, they won over West Virginia, Virginia, and Florida. They went on to the championship round and lost the two games against North Carolina. The Unicoi County All-Stars became the Southeast Regional Runner-ups.

Unicoi County Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely said the proclamation honors all the achievements that the team accomplished this season.

“We were absolutely elated to have those girls and the coaches and their parents with us tonight because I know they’re all still excited from the trips they made, but they represented Erwin and Unicoi County, Town of Unicoi, all in a great manner,” said Evely.

Mayor Evely said they’re one of the best teams out of Unicoi County.