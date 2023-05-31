JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Treasury wants to reunite Tennesseans with over a billion dollars of lost money and is setting up a booth at the Blue Plum Festival to hand it out.

According to a release from the Tennessee Treasury, representatives of the Unclaimed Property Division will be set up at Blue Plum on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 for Tennesseans to check for their own unclaimed money. Other events have connected people with hundreds or thousands of dollars in the past, the release said.

Over $36 million is reportedly waiting for residents of local counties:

Carter County: $3,154,276

$3,154,276 Greene County: $4,089,035

$4,089,035 Hawkins County: $3,062,458

$3,062,458 Johnson County: $735,927

$735,927 Sullivan County: $13,753,304

$13,753,304 Unicoi County: $1,131,489

$1,131,489 Washington County: $10,891,680

Festival attendees can visit the booth to search for unclaimed money and submit a claim. Funds come from businesses that turn money over to the state after being unable to return it to customers.

For those that can’t attend in person, a simple search on the state’s website can reveal whether money is available.