UNCANCELED: Jonesborough ‘Virtual’ Dulcimer Days

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The fifth annual Jonesborough Dulcimer Days will look a little different as the COVID-19 pandemic has moved the week-long celebration of the Mountain Dulcimer online.

“The Dulcimer Friends have prepared safe-from-home videos and planned Zoom sessions,” organizers wrote on a social media post Saturday. “We are not polished, but we share a love for the dulcimer and the friendship it fosters.”

The week-long celebration of the instrument will feature discussions, workshops and performances. On Thursday, a live-streamed full dulcimer concert will feature artist Roxanne McDaniel.

Organizers say the festival will also include socially distanced videos from different parts of Jonesborough.

The free event between May 11 and 17 will be available HERE.