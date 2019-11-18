‘Unanswered Prayers’: Sullivan Co. man with special needs sings with Garth Brooks ahead of concert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Sullivan County man with special needs has been a longtime fan of Garth Brooks, and he got the chance to sing with the country music star on Saturday.

According to Tracy Gott, the mother of Will Gott, Will has been a fan of Garth Brooks’ music for years.

Will performed Garth’s song, Unanswered Prayers, at the Sullivan South High School September talent show this year.

Tracy says Will’s performance at the talent show went viral, and when the family heard Garth Brooks was coming to Knoxville, they reached out to a Knoxville radio station and the University of Tennessee’s president.

On Thursday, Garth’s road manager called the Gotts and set up a meeting between Will and Garth prior to his show in Neyland.

In the video, Will starts to sing Unanswered Prayers, and Garth quickly joins in for a heartwarming duet.

Tracy told News Channel 11 that Will did not speak until he was around 4 years old when his parents realized music helped him communicate.

Will joined the ETSU Pop Arts program in 2011, which was a theater program for kids and adults with special needs.

Look for Blake Lipton’s story tonight at 6 p.m. on News Channel 11 and WJHL.com.