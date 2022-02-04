Unanimous vote puts Pound, Va. one step closer to losing charter

POUND, Va. (WJHL) – A unanimous vote from a subcommittee in the Virginia General Assembly has advanced a bill that would repeal the Town of Pound’s charter.

According to the General Assembly website, all nine members of a House subcommittee voted in favor of passing House Bill 904 on Friday. The bill was introduced by Delegate Terry Kilgore (R-Gate City) on Jan. 12.

A provision was added to the bill giving Pound until July 1, 2023 to correct its issues or lose its charter. Pound’s charter was enacted in 1984. For the charter to be repealed, House Bill 904 must pass committee, the House Floor and the Virginia Senate.

Kilgore filed the bill stating that the Town of Pound was failing to provide basic services to its citizens like water and public safety. On Jan. 14, Kilgore told News Channel 11 in a statement that his “genuine hope is that this serves as a wake-up call.”

Stacey Carson, the Mayor of Pound, previously told News Channel 11 she is doing her best to reorganize the town and possibly reassemble its police force. The entire town’s police department was terminated after a vote by the Pound Town Council in May 2021.

Pound was also the focus of a sewage issue earlier in 2021 when Dickenson County threatened legal action against the town following a health advisory from the Virginia Department of Health that said untreated waste water was entering the Pound River. Tributaries from the river and connected reservoirs caused concern for the Dickenson County Board of Supervisors, who penned a release saying “This should not have happened.”

Ultimately, Pound consolidated its water services with Wise County in order to avoid litigation.

You can read the entirety of the bill to repeal the town charter by clicking here.