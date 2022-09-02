JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission voted unanimously to change the city’s flag Thursday night, swapping the nearly 60-year-old design for a new pattern.

“We’re doing our best to honor everything that came before us and everything we stand for now and everything we desire to be in the future,” said J.T McSpadden, the flag’s designer. “And at the same time, it’s a good flag design.”

The new flag contains several motifs to the city and region, with green bars extending into the horizon to represent railroad tracks that helped build the community. Three stars on a blue field reference the Tennessee state flag, as well as the Tri-Cities.

A driving factor of the change, the city said, was the fact that very few residents even knew the city had a flag. The modernization brought the design in line with expert advice, removing any lettering from the flag and simplifying it.