JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Saturday’s UMOJA festival and parade will be held regardless of the weather, organizers say.

Angelitti Bradley said the parade will start from Carver Recreation Center at 11 a.m. as scheduled. Events in King Commons Park begin at noon and will last until 11 p.m.

Festival goers are encouraged to come out and brave the elements. The forecast calls for intermittent rain.