JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City nurse practitioner Zarema Carrier is helping her homeland by using her passion for healing to support Ukraine.

“After this initial feeling of chaos, shock, and fear, comes this overwhelming feeling of hope and this very strong instinct to help,” Carrier said.

Carrier started by asking friends, medical providers and anyone who could to donate medical supplies.

On Friday, she shipped her first 20 boxes overseas. The boxes contained items like gloves, masks, bandages, eye shields, abdominal and chest wound kits, tourniquets and IV starter kits.

The boxes will likely be delivered to Poland, neighboring Ukraine, where they can then be distributed to Ukrainians.

Carrier said medical supplies are currently among the most needed donations.

“We have people that need their daily, life saving medications, such as diabetes and asthma medications that are now left without them,” Carrier said. “We have people receiving their chemotherapy and radiation treatments are now forced and have no choice but to postpone their treatments indefinitely.”

Carrier still has loved ones in Ukraine, which motivates her even more to help.

“I try to talk to my mother quite often, almost every day, especially now,” Carrier said. “She is safe, but you know there are a lot of people who are not safe.”

Carrier said she could not be more proud of the nation’s bravery, and the generosity of the Tri-Cities so far.

“No one has remained indifferent to this crisis in Ukraine, to this unfair war,” Carrier said. “You need to remember that it’s little drops that make an ocean in this very difficult times. We have to stay supportive of each other. We have to stay hopeful, and most importantly, we have to stay united.”

Carrier said if you’re interested in donating, you can reach out to her through the clinic she works at, Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer.