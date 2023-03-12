ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mina and Gennady Podgaisky are two missionaries living in North Carolina that operate in Ukraine. The pair spoke during a church service at First Baptist Church of Erwin on Sunday.

The couple works through the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and has spent years building their ministry, Village of Hope, in Ukraine. The ministry works to provide housing for foster families and counseling services.

When war broke out, much of their housing for foster families was destroyed. The Erwin church has supported their mission for years and plans to help them build back up, according to the Podgaisky’s.

“It is a long-term commitment to missions to bringing hope, even before the war started, so they have just upgraded their support and with prayers and encouragements and with giving,” said Mina Podgaisky.

The Podgaisky’s are currently focused on sending aid to Ukrainians and raising money for medical supplies, food and water.