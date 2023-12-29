JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The death toll from Russia’s nationwide bombardment of civilian targets across Ukraine was still rising late Friday morning when 30-year Johnson City resident and Kyiv native Nelly Ostrovsky described her reaction.

“I think exhaustion is a good word to describe the feeling,” Ostrovsky told News Channel 11 about waking up and learning that nearly 160 missiles and drones had taken aim at cities across Ukraine in what’s being described as the single biggest onslaught since Russia invaded nearly two years ago. By mid-afternoon, the death toll had reached 30, with injuries topping 160 in at least five cities.

“I’m not surprised. As I heard the news about the ship that was attacked in Crimea (Ukrainian warplanes hit the landing ship Novocherkassk Tuesday) I knew Russia would retaliate and that it would be very dramatic,” Ostrovsky said.

Nelly Ostrovsky assesses the war in Ukraine as 2023 draws to a close. (Photo: WJHL)

Ostrovsky, who has been a U.S. citizen for years, maintains close contact with friends in Ukraine and with a Ukrainian community in the Tri-Cities that has swelled with displaced people and families since the war’s onset.

She spent more than 30 minutes talking about the current situation in Ukraine, the debate in the U.S. over a proposed $50 billion aid package to the country, her native country’s struggles to combat corruption, and her assessment of Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

“I think we need to continue to invest in people who deserve to survive, who’ve done absolutely nothing wrong but try to subscribe to the ideas of democracies,” she said. “This is not the time to give up.”

Suffering crosses oceans through threads of kinship, friendship

The mounting impacts of war, family separations and sporadic but unending air attacks on civilian areas across the country are hard to quantify, Ostrovsky said. Friday, one friend in Kyiv whose son was killed by a missile in a civilian area at the start of the war told her “when you hear something is happening, you don’t know where to run.”

The woman, Viktoria Moiseenko, volunteers at a Kyiv hospital and told Ostrovsky “‘that constant anxiety is so overwhelming you just go on. If the bomb falls, the bomb falls.’ That’s what she shared with me just now.”

Even three decades removed from living in Ukraine, Ostrovsky said she feels the heaviness herself, every day.

“It’s draining. It’s joyless. It’s worrying. And it’s a sense of desperation because I often don’t call my friends for the simple reason I don’t know what to say. Or I see them call, I answer, and if they’re okay … I try to shorten the conversation because there’s only powerlessness. I think that’s probably the best way to describe.”

Viktoria Moiseenko offers a case in point. Her only child, Anton, was killed Feb. 28, 2022, barely a week after he’d proposed to his girlfriend. Through that loss of her only child, her husband’s onset of dementia and caring for her elderly mother, Moiseenko also shows up to the hospital and sees sights such as a young boy who lost most of his arms and has been waiting several months on prosthetics.

“He start painting, she said she’ll send me pictures. Desperation for not only my friends but the people who go through such experiences for only one purpose — for an emperor to expand his territory and his influence and his domination.”

Locally, where Ostrovsky estimates dozens of families have found what they hope are temporary places to live, she said Ukrainian families exhibit the same kind of resilience as her friends back in Ukraine. She compared people’s attitudes to those of Londoners during the German bombing campaign in World War II.

“That’s an example that probably gives people strength and I think this sheer stubbornness, in a good way, of ‘they cannot prevail. They cannot prevail.’ I think that’s the mental state (of) the people that I talk to. Maybe they’re just telling me that, maybe they are overwhelmed. But you can only be overwhelmed for so long.”

One of the displaced Ukrainians recently shared her family’s longing to return. Irina Marton is from Irpin, which was attacked early in the war. She fled with her three children to Poland before reaching Johnson City and eventually being joined by her husband.

“We miss,” Marton said at a holiday festivity at Johnson City’s Langston Centre. “We want to back and no other countries for us cannot be so, so native like Ukraine. We want to meet next Christmas in our city in our house with our family.”

Longing for home aside, Marton did say she and her family have felt very welcomed in Johnson City.

“People are very good here, we like nature here, we like everything because this city is very similar with our native city.”

Not the time to give up

Ostrovsky has anxiously followed the debate in the U.S. Congress over the Biden administration’s $50 billion Ukrainian aid proposal. She said she understands why some people question just how long and how much a country half a world away should continue as by far the largest funder of military aid to Ukraine.

“I don’t criticize that sort of an emotion,” she said. “I’m from Ukraine and I’m tired of this war. You want resolution, but to give up right now is to do two things.”

The first of those, she said, was “to leave people behind, which I don’t think that’s a good moral stance or a political.”

On the political front, Ostrovsky said if Vladimir Putin prevails, including via a settlement that cedes Ukrainian territory to Russia, “we would have to face Russia.

“We as America, in NATO, other nations in Europe will face Putin’s Army … Anything you give to Putin’s regime at the moment is going to satisfy him only for so long. He will continue, I think, his expansion.”

Ostrovsky said the disappointing summer 2023 counteroffensive, in which Ukraine recaptured very little of the roughly 20% of its territory taken by Russia, might give people understandable concern about just how long the West will be asked to provide weapons and money.

Asked if she even foresaw a possibility that the war could end with a deal that restores the states of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson — which opted in what most of the world saw as a sham September 2022 election to join Russia — Ostrovsky was cautious.

“I’ll tell you where my hopes are. I think F-16’s, that military package with the ability to bomb further Russian infrastructure, especially military infrastructure, probably would put Putin in a position to be more interested in a conversation.

“Hard to say. I think until the actual demise of Putin Russia probably will not change.”

Speaking of change, Ostrovsky said while it’s not unreasonable for Americans to question whether U.S. aid isn’t being partially siphoned off, ordinary Ukrainians are insistent that the country root out corruption. The country’s score in Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index is one of the worst in Europe, but has risen slowly and steadily over the past decade.

“Am I hopeful about this coming to an end eventually? Yes. Especially with the European Union allowing Ukraine to ascend to European Union, this will be combated. This I’m sure about, because everyone is tired on the ground…

“Does it still exist? Probably yes, unfortunately, but please just because of that don’t leave people dying on the ground, in the trenches, in the hospital.”