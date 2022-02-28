TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) on Monday announced upcoming food distributions in March.
According to a release from UETHDA, the distributions will be available for any resident in its eight-county service area on a first-come, first-served basis.
While the agency no longer requires commodity cards, UETHDA encourages each recipient to complete an application a week ahead by calling a local Neighborhood Service Center office at 423-246-6180.
Applications will also be available on-site at each distribution.
The food distribution schedules are as follow, and supplies will be available as they last.
Carter County
Location: Grace Baptist Church at 1114 Broad St., Elizabethton
Date/time: March 10 from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Phone for enrollment: 423-246-6180
Greene County
Location: Eastview Recreation Center at 456 E. Bernard Ave., Greeneville
Date/time: March 11 from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Phone for enrollment: 423-246-6180
Hawkins County
Location: Persia Baptist Church at 141 Old Hwy. 66, Rogersville
Date/time: March 15 from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Phone for enrollment: 423-246-6180
Johnson County
Location: First Christian Church at 401 W. Main St., Mountain City
Date/time: March 16 from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Phone for enrollment: 423-246-6180
Sullivan County
Location 1: Gravely Baptist Church at 647 Gravely Road, Kingsport
Location 2: Realife Church at 1317 Weaver Pike, Bristol, Tennessee
Date/time: March 14 from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Phone for enrollment: 423-246-6180
Unicoi County
Location: Hulen Baptist Church at 215 Hulen Ave., Erwin
Date/time: March 18 from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Phone for enrollment: 423-246-6180
Washington County
Location: Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church at 225 Princeton Road, Johnson City
Date/time: March 17 from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Phone for enrollment: 423-246-6180
UETHDA, headquartered in Kingsport’s V.O. Dobbins, Sr. Complex, has served the community for over 50 years by providing a variety of assistive programs, such as Head Start, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and more.
